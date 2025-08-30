From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The coalition of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ekiti State has declared its growing strength and deepening grassroots reach through a high-powered stakeholders’ engagement that convened visionary aspirants, influential political leaders, dynamic women mobilisers, and strategic representatives from all the 16 local government areas of the state.

The strategic meeting, coordinated by former Deputy Governor and the State Coordinator of ADC in Ekiti, Prof. Olusola Eleka, marked a historic moment of recomposition and reconfiguration of leadership across all the 16 LGAs.

In his remarks, Prof. Eleka stated that ADC’s renewed grassroots agenda remains the ultimate key to rebuilding trust and confidence among the people of the state.

“The ADC is not only expanding in numbers but also in credibility, influence, and acceptance. Our strategy is rooted in genuine grassroots engagement, unwavering unity among leaders, and issue-driven politics.

“With the resilient structures we are building across all 16 LGAs, ADC will not just participate in elections, it will emerge as the people’s platform and the authentic alternative for good governance in Ekiti State.”

On his part, ADC governorship aspirant Otunba Olumuyiwa Babalola appealed for imperative unity, stressing that the ADC is growing stronger by the day and represents a true movement for transformational change.

“ADC is not just another political party; it is a genuine people-driven movement for change in Ekiti. We are building formidable structures that will challenge the failures of the past, foster inclusiveness, empower women and youth, and deliver governance that reflects the authentic will of the people,” Babalola asserted.

Also speaking, Amb. Dare Bejide, another governorship aspirant, projected ADC as the credible third force, a strong political alternative poised to dismantle the status quo and offer Ekiti people a leadership founded on accountability, service and sustainable development.

The ADC Chairman in the state, Hon. Ilesanmi Omolayo, applauded the bold and strategic decision of the committee to recompose and reconfigure party executives in strict compliance with the guidelines of the national headquarters.

He further reiterated the party’s unshakeable resolve to strengthen grassroots structures that guarantee inclusiveness, transparency and effective mobilisation across the state.

The historic gathering also featured prominent political figures, including former Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, Hon. Afolabi Akanni, Hon. Ilesanmi Ogidi, Chief Kayode Ogunjobi, a governorship aspirant, the State’s Women Leader, delegates representing all the 16 LGAs, among other leaders.

The stakeholders unanimously resolved to sustain massive grassroots mobilisation, deepen unity among party leaders, aspirants and reinforce ADC’s position as the credible political alternative in Ekiti State.

The ADC noted that with its unwavering determination and strategic vision, it stands poised to redefine governance, restore public trust, and deliver a people-focused leadership that will transform Ekiti into a model of progress and inclusiveness.

It pointed out that the party’s forward-looking agenda signals a new dawn, and ADC remains resolute in its mission to emerge victorious and lead Ekiti into an era of responsible, transparent, and development-driven governance.