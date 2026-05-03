ADC crisis: Kwankwaso begins talks with PRP, NDC

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has confirmed that consultations are ongoing with leaders of the Peoples Redemption Party and the National Democratic Congress as uncertainty continues to grow within the African Democratic Congress.

The former Kano State governor made this known in a statement shared on his X account on Saturday, where he addressed reports about his possible political realignment following the internal crisis rocking the ADC.

Kwankwaso said no final decision had been taken regarding his political future or that of his supporters, despite widespread speculation linking him to a possible exit from the party.

“We have noted recent media reports and discussions suggesting a possible realignment within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) due to the current challenges facing the party.

“In light of the misleading narratives in the public domain, I wish to state categorically that no final decision has been taken regarding my political future or that of my political associates,” He wrote

According to him, the recent Supreme Court judgment which affirmed the legitimacy of the National Working Committee led by David Mark also returned parts of the dispute to the High Court, leaving the party in what he described as a difficult and uncertain position.

“The recent Supreme Court judgment, while affirming the legitimacy of the David Mark-led National Working Committee (NWC), also remitted the matter back to the High Court. This has left the party in a precarious position,” he said.

He added that the ADC was also facing another legal setback after a Federal High Court ruling reportedly questioned the validity of the party’s recent convention.

Kwankwaso further revealed that the Attorney General of the Federation had approached the court seeking the deregistration of the party, a development he said had worsened concerns among stakeholders.

He compared the situation to the legal troubles that previously forced him and his political allies to leave the New Nigeria Peoples Party, saying the ADC was now facing a similar challenge.

“We left the NNPP due to externally influenced legal problems that made our stay perilous. The ADC has now also been forced into this difficulty,” he stated.

He explained that broad consultations had therefore begun with leaders of the PRP, NDC and other political actors to determine the best path forward and protect what he described as their democratic interests.

Kwankwaso said a final decision would be communicated officially once the consultations were concluded.

“Consequently, like other major stakeholders, we have commenced wide-ranging consultations — including with leaders from the NDC, PRP and others to explore the best options for protecting our democratic interests. We shall announce our decision in the soonest possible time,” he added.

On the issue of the 2027 presidential election, he denied declaring interest in the race or endorsing any aspirant, insisting that such claims were premature.

He noted that the ADC had not yet zoned its presidential ticket or chosen a candidate, making current speculation unnecessary.

“Furthermore, the ADC is yet to zone its presidential ticket or take any decision on a candidate. I have therefore neither declared any intention to run for president nor endorsed any aspirant. All speculations to the contrary are premature and unfounded.

Kwankwaso also explained that his absence from two recent ADC stakeholders’ meetings was due to unavoidable personal commitments, which he said had already been communicated to the party leadership.

“My absence from the two recent ADC stakeholders’ meetings was due to unavoidable personal commitments. I promptly communicated my apologies to the party leadership.

“We shall continue to engage constructively at all levels. Any definitive position on our political direction will be communicated formally through official channels at the appropriate time,” he said.