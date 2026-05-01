ADC crisis: Kogi Rep announces exit from opposition party

By Ndubuisi Orji
The member of the House of Representatives representing Yagba Federal Constituency, Leke Abejide, has announced his exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
Abejide, an ally of one of the claimants to the ADC national chairmanship, Nafiu Bala Gombe, said he has decided to dump the opposition party to pursue his political aspiration on another political platform.
The ADC is currently embroiled in a leadership crisis, with Gombe, who enjoys Abejide’s support, challenging the Senator David Mark-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the ADC over the leadership of the opposition party.
The Kogi lawmaker, while recounting his sojourn in the ADC and his contribution to the party, as well as his efforts to resist alleged attempts by some new entrants into the party to hijack the platform, said it was time for him to pursue his aspiration on another political platform.
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According to him, “I joined ADC, nurtured it to a National recognition as a political party with representation in both National and State Assemblies. The party structure were funded by me as then National Leader of the Party which I have willingly relinquished to the current National Chairman, Hon Nafiu Bala and I wish him good luck as he will continue to fight for his rights in Court. Our mission and vision was to produce a party we can be proud of, unfortunately, man proposes God disposes.”
Abejide added, “I have prayed earnestly on this and the leading of the Holy Bible provides the leading light in the Book of Isaiah 9:10 ‘The bricks are fallen down but we will build with hewn stones. The sycomores are cut down, but we will change them into cedars’.
“I have decided to change the bricks that are fallen down in ADC to hewn stones in a better political Party to have a good structure that will benefit my people and equally to change my sycamore tree in ADC to a strong enduring cedar of political certainty.
“Recently, on the 14th April, 2026 to be precise, I was purportedly proclaimed by the people that wanted to reap where they did not sow as being expelled. I wish to state that I have willingly and voluntarily exited and had since extinguished my membership of ADC by constitutional method permitted under ADC Constitution.”