EntertainmentNational

Actress Tonto Dikeh expresses desire to understand Muslim faith

1 day ago
0 87 1 minute read
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

By Seyi Babalola

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has stated that she is a fan of Islam.

The actress said that her greatest wish is to understand the faith.

She said that Muslims should be emulated for their commitment.

The actress begged for God’s blessings on every Muslim and asked what she might offer to a mosque other than money.

Tonto Dikeh expressed her disappointment at not hearing the prayer calls and her wish to go over there and inquire as to why they hadn’t prayed today.

In a post on her Instagram, she wrote, “I wake up to the best sound every day for the past four years. It’s the sound of love and dedication, the sound of God’s beauty and love.

Read Also: Harrysong’s estranged wife Alexer Peres breaks silence following disturbing post

“If I wanted to donate to a Mosque what do I give aside money? God bless every Muslim, I hear your prayers. May Allah answer you.

“God/Allah is love. I’m deeply touched. My biggest prayer is to understand the Muslim faith. Their dedication and intentionality is worthy of emulation.” (I feel like going over to the mosque now to ask why they didn’t pray today?”

Tags
1 day ago
0 87 1 minute read

Related Articles

Lukashenko

Belarus Eager to Expand Cooperation with Nigeria, President Lukashenko Tells First Lady 

1 min ago
Godwin Emefiele in court

Witness tells court how Emefiele, wife operated bank accounts by proxy 

16 mins ago
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji with Belgium Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Pieter Leenknegt

Collaboration with developed nations crucial for Ekiti development- Oyebanji

18 mins ago
Judges gavel and law books stacked behind

Court jails three for internet fraud in Kaduna

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button