Actress Lizzy Gold warns men against marrying women who earn more

By Lawrence Agbo

Nollywood actress, model, and television personality, Lizzy Gold, has sparked conversation online after advising men to avoid marrying women who earn more than they do, arguing that such relationships often lead to a loss of respect over time.

The Nollywood star shared her views in a video recorded during a discussion on a movie set, which gained attention on Tuesday after circulating widely on social media.

Speaking candidly, the actress said a man’s financial strength can play a major role in how he is treated by his partner, especially within marriage.

She claimed that when a woman earns significantly more than her husband, it can gradually affect the balance of respect in the relationship.

According to her, men who want to maintain authority and respect in their homes should consider marrying women who are financially below their level.

“As a man, if you want to earn respect from a woman, marry someone you’re richer than. If you marry someone richer than you, you’re on your own. She will never respect you,” she said.

“Even if you marry a woman that is richer than you and she respects you, after some time the woman will lose respect for you and you won’t be able to control her again,” she added.

The actress also revealed her personal preference, stating that she would only consider marrying a man who is far wealthier than she is.

“As for me, I will marry a man who is far richer than me.”

Lizzy Gold explained that even if a woman who earns more initially shows respect to her partner, that attitude may not remain the same in the long run.

“Even if you marry a woman that is richer than you and she respects you, after some time the woman will lose respect for you and you won’t be able to control her again,” she added.

Beyond marriage advice, she encouraged men to be realistic about the kind of partners they pursue, especially in terms of income and lifestyle expectations.

According to her, personal standards should match financial reality, stressing that someone with a modest income should not ignore economic compatibility when choosing a spouse.

Her comments have since generated mixed reactions, with many debating whether financial status truly determines respect and balance in modern relationships.