Activist alleges plot to attack Igbo in Lagos, urges sit-at-home

From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A rights activist and convener of Apostolic Roundtable, Dr. Bolaji Akinyemi, has raised the alarm over a purported plot to attack non-Yorubas resident in Lagos especially the Igbo during the ongoing nationwide protests.

This is as he called on ‘strangers’ in the nation’s commercial nerve centre to stage a sit-at-home in the course of the protest.

Akinyemi said there was a premonition that some hired thugs were out to unleash mayhem on the innocent non-Yoruba speaking Nigerians there.

He noted that the precarious situation the country currently finds itself was a consequence of the undue quest for one man to grab power by all means as propelled by the, “Emilokan” mantra.

In a statement he issued in Enugu, the Yoruba cleric said: “In the reality of the life of the biggest nation on the continent is how a lion adopted the character of a tortoise and initiated an emilokan dance, selling it as Awalokan, to his tribe.”

The statement read in part, “Yet, “Oro” voices are heard from their grottoes forbidding the youth from protesting and then threatening strangers in, “a o merin joba land.

“Cracks in the wall of the nation are ignored, consequently the crumbling of the structure that may bury all alive.

“Restructuring of our federation vis-a-vis the suspension of the 1963 CFRN and incorporating the 2014 Conference reviews was a stitch meant for yesterday to save today; but it was ignored! The tears in our garments have widened. Would a stitch in time of “#EndBadGovernance” cry save nine?”

He further averred that President Bola Tinubu would have averted the crises bedeviling the country if he acted faster on marrying the 1963 Constitution and implementing the recommendations of the 2014 Constitution Review Conference convened by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Will the BAT of mystery and mischief reach for the needle and the thread to knit the 1963 constitution with the 2014 Conference to give Nigeria a new life. The government is not what the youths are demanding to end, rather bad governance.

“Save lives by giving Nigeria, not our wicked leader, this last chance to survive. May I appeal to all friends of the leader to please tell him to end bad governance!

“A sit-at-home protest is my recommendation to all parents and youths alike. With a “sit-at-home” protest, we are bound to have the same result.”