The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has ordered an immediate forensic audit of the Forum’s finances following allegations of irregular management of its Endowment Fund.

It said Chairman of its Board of Trustees (BoT), Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, remains suspended.

The resolutions were part of decisions reached at the NEC meeting held in Kaduna on Wednesday after deliberations on an interim report submitted by the Forum’s Code of Conduct and Ethics Committee (CCEC).

The report followed a petition filed by an ACF member, Murtala Abubakar, against Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, over allegations of constitutional violations, financial misconduct and abuse of office

According to the communiqué issued after the meeting and signed by the National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Prof. Tukur Muhammad Baba, the allegations centred on the movement and management of funds generated through the Forum’s Endowment Fund.

The petition alleged that proceeds from the fund were transferred from the Forum’s official account in Kaduna to a Jaiz Bank branch in Kano without due constitutional process.

It further alleged that about N1.4 billion from the Endowment Fund was moved into an investment account allegedly on the instruction of the BoT chairman.

The petitioner also accused Dalhatu of inserting himself as a signatory to ACF accounts and exercising direct control over the Forum’s finances contrary to provisions of the ACF constitution.

Presenting its interim findings, the CCEC chairman, Prof. Nuhu Jamo, said the committee examined constitutional provisions governing financial administration within the Forum and found that the powers to manage and disburse ACF funds were clearly assigned to designated officers.

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Jamo said the constitution vested custody and disbursement of funds in the office of the Treasurer, while the Secretary General served as accounting officer.

“The constitution provides no role for the BOT chairman or any other official over the Forum’s funds beyond oversight responsibilities,” the report stated.

The committee warned that any assumption of direct control over Forum finances by the BOT chairman would amount to a gross violation of the constitution and fiduciary principles guiding the organisation.

NEC, after deliberations, unanimously adopted the recommendations of the committee, including the immediate commencement of a comprehensive forensic audit of ACF finances.

The Forum also cited what it described as fresh evidence involving a letter allegedly written by Dalhatu to Jaiz Bank on November 20, 2025, requesting the transfer of an account to another branch in Kano to “consolidate” his banking relationship.

NEC said the development further strengthened concerns over the management of the Endowment Fund and justified urgent financial scrutiny.

The committee also recommended disciplinary measures against the BoT chairman pending the completion of investigations.

The NEC reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability and constitutional governance within the Forum.

It added that the ACF remained united and determined to protect its institutional integrity and public credibility.