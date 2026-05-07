Accord endorses Otti for second term, rival faction counters

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Accord Party (AP) has promised to work with the Labour Party (LP) to ensure the re-election of Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, whom it has endorsed for a second term.

This comes as another faction of the party has countered and denied the endorsement, claiming it did not come from the true leadership of the party.

The National Chairman of the AP, Professor Christopher Imumolen, made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Otti in the company of members of the National Working Committee and the State Working Committee of the Accord Party.

Prof. Imumolen noted that Governor Otti has performed exceptionally and deserves to be commended and supported by all, irrespective of political party affiliation.

“For me, development is beyond party line. Once there is development, once there is progress, it’s important that the opposition should acknowledge it. Opposition should not only be there to criticize, but should also appreciate good leadership when they see one.

“So, we are here today to appreciate the Governor, to thank him for what he is doing, and to also stand with him.

“We know election is drawing closer, and we are saying that, if he has done this much, we believe that as a party, we should stand with him, we should fight with him, and ensure that there is continuity, even after 2027.

“We are giving him all the support from the Accord Party from the National to our Abia State Chapter, because he has done so well as the Governor of Abia State. And the only way we can appreciate beyond words is to see that we support him and make sure that as a Party, we do everything possible to support and work for his re-election.

“Of course, we are going to work with the Governor, and we will align and work according to his leadership and directive to the party,” Prof. Imumolen stated.

He instructed the leadership of the Abia State chapter to mobilise members to support and work for the re-election of the governor.

Governor Otti, responding, thanked the National Chairman and members of the National Working Committee of the Accord Party for their understanding of why political parties exist.

The governor further appreciated the fact that the party is interested in working together with him and assured that he would work together with the party too.

“The whole essence of politics is about the welfare of our people and security of our people.

“I want to assure you that we will also work together with you. We will work together both at the State and National levels.”

Meanwhile, another faction of the Accord Party has denied endorsing Governor Otti for the 2027 governorship election or directing its Abia State chapter to support the ruling Labour Party in the state.

In a statement, Accord’s spokesperson, Joseph Omorogbe, said Prof. Imumolen and his group, who made the endorsement in Abia, are not members of the party, as they were expelled in 2024 for anti-party activities.

The statement described the endorsement as null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

“It is obvious that non-members of a political party cannot speak, act, or endorse any aspirant for any elective position on behalf of the authentic leadership of the party.

“What Imumolen and his co-travellers did in Umuahia is their usual showmanship and impersonation of the Accord leadership to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public.

“It is unfortunate that Gov. Alex Otti fell victim to these political mercenaries roaming the democratic space seeking vulnerable politicians to exploit in this election season.

“Gov. Otti ought to have known the authentic and recognised leadership of every political party as clearly displayed on the INEC website, which has Barrister Maxwell Mgbuden as the national chairman of Accord.

“Accordingly, it is only Barrister Maxwell Mgbuden’s National Executive Committee (NEC) that has the power to present candidates for elections at all levels,” the statement added.

The statement said Accord remains united under the leadership of Mgbuden and is ready for the upcoming elections.