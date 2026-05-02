Access, Coronation, push cultural capital for national growth

By Chukwuma Umeoah

Access Holdings Plc and Coronation Group have emphasised the role of cultural capital in national development.

The duo stressed that economic growth must be supported by investment in art and identity.

The position was expressed during a World Art Day virtual session held with Tate Modern.

Chief Communications and Marketing Officer of Coronation Group, Ngozi Akinyele, said national prosperity extends beyond financial metrics to include cultural and intellectual capital. She noted that while financial capital builds prosperity, cultural and intellectual capital give it meaning and shape identity.

The session, tagged: ‘In Conversation with Osei Bonsu: Inside Nigerian Modernism’, featured discussions on the evolution of Nigerian art and its global relevance.

Bonsu described Nigerian modernism as an independent artistic movement rooted in diverse cultural expressions.

Participants listed growing global interest in Nigerian art, including exhibitions at Tate Modern.

The Access Holdings’ Chief Communications Officer, Amaechi Okobi, said the collaboration has been supporting efforts to amplify African narratives globally.

Both firms said the initiative is part of broader efforts to promote cultural engagement and preserve Nigeria’s creative heritage.