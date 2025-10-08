From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A coalition of Abuja-based lawyers has formally petitioned the Attorney General of New York State to investigate Sahara Media Group Inc. and its founder, Omoyele Sowore, citing concerns over financial transparency, tax compliance, and visa validity.

Represented by Heartland Advisors & Solicitors, the petition delivered to the U.S. Embassy in Abuja on October 7, 2025, demanded a thorough examination of the media outlet’s funding, use of charitable grants, and Sowore’s personal financial disclosures.

The petition asserts, “We are writing to respectfully request your office’s review of the financial activities of Sahara Media Group Inc., a New York-registered entity, and its founder, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, a Nigerian citizen residing in the United States. This request stems from concerns about potential discrepancies in nonprofit financial reporting, tax compliance, and asset declarations, which may impact both U.S. and Nigerian public interests.”

Highlighting the receipt of a $1.3 million MacArthur Foundation grant (2016–2019), the lawyers express unease over “limited public reporting on the utilization of these funds” and urge scrutiny to ensure compliance with New York nonprofit laws, including the proper use of funds solely for “intended charitable purposes.” They further question whether the resources have been “diverted to personal or political activities.”

Detailing asset declaration issues, the petition references Mr. Sowore’s 2023 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) filing in Nigeria, which reportedly listed only a ₦5 million property and a 2008 Toyota Camry.

The lawyers counter that public records indicate Sowore owns a U.S. property valued at about $552,000 since 2018, which they say was omitted and may imply “potential concealment of assets or perjury under Nigerian law,” with possible violations of U.S. tax regulations if unreported.

The petition further probes the apparent disparity between Sowore’s financial disclosures and his lifestyle, noting, “Reports suggest Mr. Sowore’s son attends Dwight-Englewood School in New Jersey, with an annual tuition of approximately $59,235 (2024–2025). This, alongside his political campaign expenditures in Nigeria, appears inconsistent with the reported financial capacity of Sahara Media Group Inc., which operates primarily as a media outlet.”

The lawyers also call for investigation of a 2018 GoFundMe incident where a $2 million fundraiser for Sowore’s “Take Back Nigeria Movement” was temporarily suspended due to concerns about its purpose. They argue this episode “warrants scrutiny to ensure funds raised in New York comply with charitable solicitation laws.”

Concluding their petition, Oluwole and Wolemiwa requested the Attorney General to “examine Sahara Media Group Inc.’s financial records, including the MacArthur Foundation grant, for compliance with New York nonprofit laws; investigate whether funds raised are diverted to personal or political activities; review Mr. Sowore’s tax filings for compliance with U.S. tax laws; and suspend or invalidate his U.S. travel documents.”

They emphasised, “This request is made in good faith to promote accountability and transparency, protecting the integrity of nonprofit operations in New York and public trust in cross-border political activities.”