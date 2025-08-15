By Chinelo Obogo
British Airways prevented 58 passengers from boarding its Abuja-London flight on Friday due to a faulty door.
The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority’s spokesperson, Mike Achimugu, said on his X handle that the airline had to keep some seats unoccupied for safety reasons.
He stated that as a result of the faulty door, “they had to deny 58 passengers boarding this morning.”
”Hotel accommodation has been provided, and 28 passengers opted to return home, while 30 accepted the offer.
“Affected passengers can file for compensation. Arrangements are being made to airlift them tomorrow morning,” he said
Details later…