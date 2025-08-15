By Chinelo Obogo

‎British Airways prevented 58 passengers from boarding its Abuja-London flight on Friday due to a faulty door.

‎‎The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority’s spokesperson, Mike Achimugu, said on his X handle that the airline had to keep some seats unoccupied for safety reasons.

‎He stated that as a result of the faulty door, “they had to deny 58 passengers boarding this morning.”

‎‎”Hotel accommodation has been provided, and 28 passengers opted to return home, while 30 accepted the offer.

‎‎“Affected passengers can file for compensation. Arrangements are being made to airlift them tomorrow morning,” he said

‎Details later…