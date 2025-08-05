From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Police in Abia State said they have neutralised five members of a notorious kidnapping gang who were linked to a series of kidnappings in the state, and recovered six AK-47 rifles and other exhibits.

According to information provided by the Abia police public relations officer (PPRO), Maureen Chinaka, on June 30, the command’s joint tactical teams, leveraging on credible intelligence, stormed the kidnappers’ den at Umuiku, Obete village in Ukwa West Local Government Area.

On sighting the operatives, the notorious kidnappers were said to have engaged the police in a gun battle.

In the ensuing gun duel, the police reportedly overpowered the criminals, killing five of them.

During the encounter, six AK-47 rifles, 335 rounds of live ammunition, 14 magazines, five handsets, three cutlasses, five operational jackets, one axe, one boot and one polo charms were recovered.

Police said they had intensified the manhunt for other fleeing members of the gang.

Chinaka said the recent feat was part of the Command’s ongoing efforts to curb kidnapping incidents in the state.