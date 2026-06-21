Abia police arrest man for assaulting lady over pot of soup

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Police Command said it has arrested a man, who was alleged to have assaulted a lady over a pot of soup.

A statement by the command’s spokesperson, Maureen Chinaka said a video went viral over the weekend, where the suspect, Agwu Ukpo, was seen assaulting one Amarachi Chinyere over a pot of soup.

Chinaka said leveraging on actionable intelligence, operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), Abia Command, have apprehended the above mentioned suspect.

“Leveraging on actionable intelligence, operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), Abia Command, have apprehended the above-mentioned suspect, who was captured in a viral video assaulting one Amarachi Chinyere over a dispute relating to a pot of soup.

“The case is currently under discreet investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), and the suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.”

The Command condemned that type of barbaric and inhumane act of domestic violence and reiterated that such behaviour is unacceptable under any circumstances.

It urged members of the public to desist from all forms of violence, restating that the Command remains fully committed to ensuring justice was served in the state and assured that perpetrators of crime would be made to face the wrath of the law.