Abia, Nollywood pay final respects to Alexx Ekubo

By Lawrence Agbo

An outpouring of grief and tributes marked the burial of popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo on Thursday as government officials, family members, colleagues, and admirers gathered in Ujari, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, to honour his memory.

The actor, whose full name was Alex Ikenna Ekubo Okwaraeke, died at the age of 40 after battling advanced kidney cancer. His passing brought together prominent figures from the entertainment industry and beyond, reflecting the impact he made during his career.

Representing Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, the Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, described the late actor as an outstanding ambassador who projected the image of Abia State and Nigeria to the world through his work in film.

Ajagba said Ekubo’s death was a painful loss not only to his family but also to the entertainment industry and the countless fans who admired his talent.

“The news of Alex’s passing came as a profound shock. Today, we mourn not merely an actor, brother and friend, but a creative force, a cultural ambassador and a proud son of Arochukwu whose talent brought honour to Abia State and Nigeria,” he said.

He added that the actor embodied the determination and creativity of young Abians, inspiring many to pursue their dreams and excel in their chosen careers.

According to him, Ekubo remained courageous and faithful throughout his illness, while his contributions to Nollywood and African cinema would continue to be remembered for years to come.

During the funeral service, the Lead Pastor of Streams of Joy International, Umuahia, Pastor Eno Jerry Eze, urged mourners to focus on the impact people make during their lifetime rather than the number of years they live.

The cleric encouraged family members and loved ones to draw strength from the legacy Ekubo left behind, noting that a meaningful life is measured by positive influence and service to others.

Several Nollywood stars who attended the burial paid glowing tributes to the late actor.

Actress Joyce Kanu described him as a cheerful and supportive colleague whose death came as a painful surprise to many within the industry.

Actor Stan Nze said the loss served as a reminder of life’s uncertainty, expressing regret that he did not have more opportunities to share movie sets with the deceased.

Another actress, Oluchi Chiana, popularly known as Stainless, remembered Ekubo as a humble and generous individual who consistently encouraged younger actors and actresses.

“He was a good man, and his passing has left us deeply saddened,” she said.

Ekubo rose to prominence through numerous successful Nollywood productions and became one of the industry’s most recognisable faces, earning admiration for his versatility, professionalism, and screen presence.

Among those who attended the burial were Nollywood stars Ini Edo and Omoni Oboli, socialite Pretty Mike, and businessman Obinna Iyiegbu.

Also present were former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, and officials of the Abia State Government, underscoring the broad influence and respect the late actor commanded across different sectors of society.

As family, friends, and colleagues bade him farewell, tributes continued to celebrate a life that left a lasting mark on Nollywood and inspired many beyond the screen.