Abia guber: Ex-commissioner Opara unveils agenda, promises to abolish ‘security vote’

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A two-time former Commissioner in Abia State, James Okpara, has declared his intention to contest for the governorship of the state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2027, promising to abolish the security vote syndrome fraud if elected.

Okpara, who was a Commissioner in the administration of Chief Theodore A. Orji and in the government of Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, said, while declaring to contest the PDP ticket in Umuahia, described the set aside of “security vote” by governors as a way of siphoning the people’s money.

“There will be nothing like security vote anymore. It is not only unconstitutional, but a way of siphoning the scarce funds available to the state,” he said.

The Item-born, Bende Local Government Area lawyer said if he becomes governor of the state, he would ensure local governments enjoy full autonomy and vowed not to tamper with their allocations.

Revealing his further plans for the state, Okpara promised massive job creation, affordable housing, free education, improved healthcare and a total overhaul of infrastructure.

The former commissioner said his administration would make “human infrastructure and development” its bedrock as well as integrity, accountability, justice, fairness and equity.

‎Okpara promised to improve workers’ welfare by not only increasing their salaries but also enhancing their conditions of service without imposing multiple taxation on citizens and businesses.

“My administration will create at least 25,000 jobs annually, as the multiplier effect of increased earnings and spending power among citizens would significantly reduce poverty and stimulate economic growth across the state,” he said.

‎On housing, the PDP governorship aspirant expressed shock over the huge accommodation deficit in the state and promised to construct no fewer than 10,000 affordable and eco-friendly housing units within his first two years in office.

‎”The proposed estates would come with modern infrastructure, including tarred roads, potable water, uninterrupted electricity, schools, shopping malls, recreation centres and adequate security,” Opara said.

The lawyer disclosed that provision of pipe-borne water will be a top priority for his administration and as such, promised to restore the public pipe-borne water supply across the state.

He recalled that urban centres and communities once enjoyed a regular water supply but regretted that things are now in shambles.

‎He said: “Water is a human right and government must provide it for the people no matter the cost.”

‎Okpara promised to spread his tentacles to the health sector, vowing to build and equip hospitals, health centres and maternity homes that would provide quality and affordable healthcare comparable to global standards.

According to him, “No Abia woman is supposed to die during childbirth, no Abian is supposed to die of minor sicknesses like malaria and typhoid fever. We are going to put measures in place to address them.”

He touched on other sectors, including education, agriculture and security, promising to implement a blueprint that will tackle all the sectors and make the state one of the best in the country.

He said that incumbent Governor, Dr Alex Otti, is supposed to have performed better than he has currently done, based on available resources at his disposal, promising to do better as governor within the same time frame.