Abia bans commercial motorcycle operations in three cities

The Abia State Government has announced a ban on commercial motorcycle operations in three cities of the state, with effect from June 22.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, named the affected cities as Umuahia, Aba and Ohafia.

“The Abia State Government wishes to inform the general public that Governor Alex Chioma Otti has approved the prohibition of commercial motorcycle operations, popularly known as ‘Okada’, within the metropolitan areas of Umuahia, Aba and Ohafia.

“The ban shall take effect from Monday, June 22, 2026.”

Kanu said the policy forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen security, enhance public safety, improve traffic management and promote a more organised transportation system across the affected urban centres.

“Consequently, all commercial motorcycle operators are directed to cease operations within the designated metropolitan areas on or before the effective date.”

The government mandated security agencies and relevant enforcement authorities to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

The statement further warned that any individual or operator found violating the order shall be arrested, while the motorcycle involved shall be confiscated in accordance with the law.

The government called on residents, transport operators, community leaders and members of the public to cooperate fully with the authorities in the implementation of the directive, which it said is aimed at advancing the collective safety and development of the state.