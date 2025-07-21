From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji, has met with a former governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, amid rumours of the latter’s potential defection.

Igbokwe, popularly known as Don Lulu, met with Orji, now a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), sparking fresh speculation about his possible defection from the PDP, under which he contested the 2023 governorship primary and came second.

The meeting, it was gathered, came barely days after the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, and the party’s Southeast Vice Chairman, Chief Ceekay Igara, also met with Igbokwe in Abuja.

Despite the heated political atmosphere these meetings have generated in the state, Igbokwe has yet to make a formal declaration regarding a change in party affiliation.

However, political watchers believe that the series of high-level engagements with influential figures across party lines suggests strategic consultations are ongoing ahead of the 2027 governorship race in Abia State.

Igbokwe has reportedly told his supporters that he remains in the PDP and would communicate with them if there are any developments regarding a change of party.