Abia 2027: Mascot Kalu campaign group rejects APC zoning plan

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Mascot Uzor Kalu Campaign Organisation has rejected the purported zoning of the Abia State governorship ticket to Abia Central by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Uche Aguoru, had announced the zoning arrangement ahead of the 2027 elections.

The campaign organisation described the move as illegal and lacking consultation.

The group said the claim was questionable and noted that most members of the State Working Committee (SWC) had not met.

It argued further that zoning has no precedent in the party’s governorship primaries in Abia, and cited previous elections where candidates emerged through open contests.

“We unequivocally reject this purported zoning arrangement and will not accept it under any circumstances,” the group said.

It warned against attempts to impose candidates, and insisted that a free and credible primary process must prevail.

The group also called on supporters to remain calm while reaffirming its commitment to lawful resistance against any undemocratic imposition.