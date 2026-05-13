Abebe trial over alleged embryo sale adjourned

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The trial of an Abuja-based medical practitioner, Dr John Abebe, and his hospital, Joje Abebe Hospital Limited, over the alleged sale of patient embryos and in vitro fertilisation (IVF) fraud has been adjourned to June 18, 2026, by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Dr Abebe, who is also a pastor with Living Faith Church, AKA Winners Chapel, Durumi, Abuja, was arraigned on a three-count charge of fraud, unlawful disclosure of his patients’ medical records, sale of their embryos and criminal conspiracy on March 11, 2026, by the federal government through the Inspector General of Police.

According to the three-count charge, Abebe is accused of unlawfully releasing the confidential medical records of Mrs Mary Manga and her husband to the public without her consent — an offence said to contravene Section 29 of the National Health Act 2014.

In addition to the alleged breach of medical confidentiality, prosecutors claim that between January and May 2025, Abebe, described as a chief consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, deceived and defrauded the couple of N19 million under the pretext of being a specialist in in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

The charge alleges that he collected the money for treatment and converted it to personal use — an offence punishable under Section 1 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

Most disturbing among the allegations is the claim that the doctor sold the couple’s fully developed embryos to other patients — a development that, if proven, could mark one of the most scandalous fertility-related cases in the country’s recent history.

Count one reads: “That you 1. John Onuwabhagbe Abebe ‘M’ 54 years, 2. Joje Abebe Fertility Centre Limited, being a Chief Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist/Medical Doctor of Joje Abebe Hospital Limited, head office located at No. 0140, Bamanga Tukur Street, Zone E, Apo Legislative Quarters, Gudu District, FCT, Abuja, within the Abuja Judicial Division, while you were in custody of Mr. & Mrs. Mary Manga’s medical records concerning their health welfare and their production status on or before 6th August 2025, at FCT, Abuja, without their authorisation or consent abused your office and released their secret medical record to members of the public as a result you render the victim the exposure to be traumatized and yet to recover from the shock, contrary to your oath of allegiance. And that you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 299 of the National Health Act, 2014.”

Count two reads: “ That 1. John Onuwabhagbe Abebe ‘M’ 54 years, 2. Jeje Abebe Fertility Centre Limited, being a Chief Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist/Medical Doctor of Joje Abebe Hospital Limited, located at No. 0140, Bamanga Tukur Street, Zone E, Apo Legislative Quarters, Gudu District, FCT, Abuja, did on or about 17th September, 2025, you were invited by the officers and men of the FID STS, Police Force Headquarters FCT, Abuja, for breaching the confidential agreement you made with Mr. Adamu Hassan the Husband of Mrs. Mary Manga over his medical status concerning his reproduction status not to expose to a third party, vis-à-vis on the 6th August, 2025, you attached their medical history that conveyed the poor fertility status of her husband to a documentary titled Demand/Pre-Action Notice from the law firm of Fabunmi and Co., which was received and read by one Albert Gaji, the litigation Secretary of Y. J. Imam Yusuf John Esq, which were later exposed to some other members of the public to read as a result of the exposure made him to be traumatized till date. And that you thereby committees an offence contrary to punishable under section 29 of the National Health Act, 2014.”

Count three of the charge reads: “That you 1. John Onuwabhagbe Abebe ‘M’ 54 years, 2. Jeje Abebe Fertility Centre Limited, being a Chief Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist/Medical Doctor of Joje Abebe Hospital Limited, located at No. 0140, Bamanga Tukur Street, Zone E, Apo Legislative Quarters, Gudu District, FCT, Abuja, within the Abuja Judicial Division between the month of January to May 2025, at FCT Abuja, within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud by false pretense deceived, and duped Mrs. Mary Manga and her husband to the tune of N19 million, under the pretense that you are specialized in Invitro Fertilization (IVF), having reason to believe you are not skill in that filed and converted the whole money and some of their embryos to your own use. And that you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 1 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act, 2006.”

When the case came up for hearing yesterday, Pastor Abebe’s counsel, Marvin Omorogbe, informed the court that he had a pending application before it and urged the court to allow him to move the application.

However, prosecution counsel Malik D. Taiwo informed the court that he was not aware of the application and prayed for time to enable him to respond to the motion.

However, defence counsel Marvin Omorogbe later changed his mind, telling the court that they were ready to proceed with the substantive matter.

However, Justice Akeem Fashola then told counsel that the court could only proceed with the trial if he withdrew the application and, since he was not ready to withdraw it, it was only just that the prosecution be allowed to file its written response to the motion. He then adjourned the case to June 18, 2026.

Pastor Abebe and Joje Abebe Hospital Limited pleaded not guilty and have been on bail since March 11.