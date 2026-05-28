AAC has only 50,000 real members not fake millions — Sowore

By Lawrence Agbo

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has said the African Action Congress (AAC) has only about 50,000 genuine and verifiable members nationwide, dismissing claims by some political parties of having millions of registered supporters.

Sowore made the remark while speaking on Channels TV Morning Brief, where he argued that many political parties in Nigeria inflate their membership figures for political relevance.

“We have about 50,000 verifiable strong members across board. I’m not going to sit here and lie to you that we have 10 million people that are fake,” he said.

The AAC leader maintained that the party preferred maintaining a smaller but committed membership base rather than presenting exaggerated figures to the public.

His comments come amid growing debates over the actual membership strength of political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections, following recent claims by major parties regarding their nationwide structures and support base.

Sowore also appeared to take a swipe at parties he accused of manipulating membership data, insisting that credibility and genuine political participation matter more than inflated numbers.