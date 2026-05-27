‘A coach who never stopped teaching’ – Haaland pays tribute to Guardiola

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has heaped praise on former manager, Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola, 55, departed City this summer after 10 years in charge.

He transformed the club into a global juggernaut, winning 20 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, a historic treble, and achieving a legendary 70% win rate across all competitions.

Haaland said the Spanish tactician made greatness feel normal.

The Norwegian said, “A coach who never stopped teaching. It sounds crazy to say this, but you made greatness feel normal.

“Even after hat-tricks, wins and trophies, there was always another lesson, another challenge and another level to reach.

“That mentality changed this club forever and changed me too.

“The honour of a lifetime to work with the best.

“Thank you for everything, boss.”