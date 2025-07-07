By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 52 suspected Cultists during joint raids of their hideouts in the state .

The arrests were made while the suspects were in preparation to unleash mayhem on innocent people during the 7:7 Cultism Day in the state .

The police have therefore , warned hoteliers and parents to prevail on their children to desist from violence actions and not to allow cult-related activities in their neighborhoods and communities

In a statement yesterday , Lagos state police public relations officer (PPRO) CSP Benjamin Hundeyin said, “ The Lagos state police Command hereby, assures all Lagosians of its unwavering commitment to ensuring maximum security across the state on July 7,2024 – a day often characterized by mayhem, chaos and killings by different violent cult groups against each other in violent celebration of the day, and the day is marred with reprisal attacks – and counter attacks.

“ The Command is fully prepared and fully mobilized the Police Anti Cultism Squads, Special Tactical Squads, the Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Police State Intelligence Department and specially designated units of the Force against violent crimes and cultism to prevent, arrest and prosecute any cultist or gang of cultists before they unleash mayhem, havoc and destruction on lives and property.

“ The police in furtherance to ensuring the safety of the good people of Lagos has completed and implemented preventive, deterrence and detective strategies to nip in the bud and ensure that the peaceful atmosphere in Lagos state is not disrupted by the cultists under any guise. The Command has deployed massively across the length and breadth of the state to guarantee the safety of lives and property of all residents and visitors to Lagos State.

“Following credible intelligence indicating that certain cult groups may attempt to cause mayhem and engage in reprisal attacks on July 7, the Command has put robust measures in place to forestall any such activities. The Command is fully prepared to maintain law and order and would ensure that no individual or group disrupts the peace of our dear state.

“Equally acting on this intelligence, the Command today (yesterday)carried out a proactive and advanced raids of cultists criminal hideouts around Mushin area of the state, 52 suspected culprits were arrested while in preparation for tomorrow’s violent attacks in the state. The suspects are currently detained in police custody and they will be charged to Court at the end of the investigation.

“ Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, hereby, issues a stern warning to hotel owners, managers of recreational facilities, and other establishments to refrain from allowing their premises to be used for meetings, gatherings and other violent activities by cult groups. The full weight of the law will be fully applied on violators of the law.

“ Parents and guardians are hereby, strongly advised to prevail and counsel their children and wards to steer clear of cultism and all forms of violence and criminalities. The consequences of engaging in such activities are severe, and the Command will not hesitate to apprehend and prosecute offenders in this regard.

“Furthermore to this proactive measures, CP Jimoh has held an operational meeting with all the Anti Culism Squads and Special tactical teams commanders in the state at the Command Headquarters, charging them to ensure that no cult group is allowed to wreak havoc or disturb the peace in the state. Crime prevention operatives and detectives of the Command deployed are on high alert and remain resolute in the mandate of protecting Lagosians and visitors to the State.

“ The Command therefore, wishes to encourage the good people of the state to go about their lawful activities and other businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation, but to promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via the Command’s emergency lines on 08063299264 and 08065154338.”