From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Seventy five percent of candidates who sat for the 2024 Kano State Senior Secondary Qualifying Examination secured five credits and above.

Kano State Commissioner for Education. Ali Haruna Makoda. disclosed this during a press conference in the state saying that a total of 141,715 candidates from public schools in the state sat for the examination.

“In 2023, a total of 125,000 candidates were sponsored by the state government. This year, His Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has graciously approved the sponsorship of all indigent state candidates who scored a minimum of five credits in the 2024 Senior Secondary Qualifying Examination,” Makoda said.

Makoda lauded the students performance and stressed that it vindicated government’s investment in the sector which is marked by the declaration of a state of emergency and an allocation of 31.5 percent of the state 2025 budget.

The beneficiaries will have their registration fees fully covered for the 2025 NECO, NABTEB, NBAIS, and SSCE national examinations, the Commissioner said, adding that over N3 billion had been set aside for that purpose.

“This is a timely and bold initiative by the Kano State Government to promote academic excellence, increase access to education, and ease the financial burden on vulnerable families,” he added.

Makoda also issued a directive to school principals, urging them to ensure that all eligible candidates benefit from the scheme without any form of bias or obstruction. “They must access their rights unconditionally and with full transparency,” he stressed.