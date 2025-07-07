By Christopher Oji

The Nigeria Police have arrested seven suspects in connection with the alleged murder of Badmos Olatunji Monsur,who died during an attack on a Lagos State Government allocated property in Agidingbi, Lagos.

The arrest was done by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigative Department (FCID), Alagbon, Lagos, under the instruction of Inspector -General of Police ( IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

This is just as the employer of the deceased site engineer ,Alhaji Akeem Osuolale, chairman of Nigercat Nigeria Group of Companies has raised the alarm over alleged attempt by the sponsors of the arrested persons to sabotage justice by compromising top police officers .

Those arrested are : Ogunleye , Kayode, Babayomi ,Gbenga ,Omosofe ,Jimoh and Olanrewaju .

The employer ,who commended IGP Kayode Egbetokun and the former Officer in charge of SIU,CSP Taiwo Oyewale , alleged that there are pressures from top police officers to release the arrested suspects

Alhaji Osuolale ,at a press conference in his office at the weekend,said:” I want to begin by commending the IGP and CSP Taiwo Oyewale for swinging into action and arresting seven people in connection with the killing of my site engineer .”

He also called on the Lagos state government that allocated the property in question and was fully paid for to wade into the matter and keep the record straight. He wondered why the government was not speaking out and taking a decisive action against the invaders and their sponsors .

He stated:” We have arrested some of the killers in the past and taken them to Alausa Divisional Police Station and FCID Alagbon,but surprisingly ,they were released the same day ,while the colleagues of the deceased site engineer are still being detained on the order of the Lagos state Commissioner of police .

“ The property was legally acquired from the Lagos state government and the necessary fees and duties were paid to the government. We had petitioned the police at the appropriate quarters before our worker was killed,but the killers have compromised the police .

“ They have threatened to kill me and my workers and boasted that they have the police in their pockets and they have a history of killing in Ogun state .

“ Now,they have stationed over 25 heavily armed thugs,who were parts of those who invaded Agidingbi and killed my worker on the site that was duly allocated by the Lagos state government.

“ After the killing of my worker ,we sent a petition to the IGP and he ordered a discrete investigation into the matter, but many of the police formations have been compromised by the sponsors of the killers . I want the IGP to look into the matter.

“ CSP Taiwo Oyewale ,the leader of a team in FCID was mandated to investigate the matter and the team invaded the site and arrested seven of the suspected killers ,while others escaped .

“ Now, there is serious pressure,even from senior police officers , on the leader of the investigating team ,CSP Oyewale to release the arrested suspected killers .

“ The sponsors of the killers have also boasted that they own the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) and that the worst thing is that those criminals would be charged to court and DPP would release them .

“ That is the reason why I am appealing to IGP Egbetokun to follow up this matter critically to a logical conclusion as the land grabbers have boasted that nothing good will come out of this case as they have settled the police. The IGP has started a good job by giving order to FCID to arrest the suspects and now that seven of them have been arrested, he should make sure that the case is not compromised as the sponsors of the killer thugs boasted.

“ I am also appealing to the Lagos state governor, to take a decisive step to ensure justice for the slain site engineer . We are talking of human life and not a bush animal. Please, give the widow of the deceased and children justice”.