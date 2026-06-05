40,000 jobs at risk as stockfish trade grapples with rising costs

By Chinenye Anuforo

More than 40,000 livelihoods linked to Nigeria’s thriving stockfish trade could come under pressure as rising prices, declining fish stocks and climate change continue to disrupt supply from Norway, the country’s biggest source of stockfish imports.

The warning emerged during a visit by Norway’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Andreas Kravik, to the Otto Ido Whitesand Stockfish Market yesterday in Lagos, one of West Africa’s largest stockfish trading hubs.

While reaffirming Norway’s commitment to the Nigerian market, Kravik acknowledged growing concerns over affordability and the impact of global factors on fish supply.

“This is the most important market for Norwegian stockfish producers. We are committed to sustaining exports to Nigeria, but climate change and other global challenges are affecting food production and prices around the world,” he said.

For decades, stockfish has remained a staple in Nigerian homes and a major source of income for thousands of importers, wholesalers, retailers, transporters and market workers. However, traders say rising prices are driving consumers away from the product, threatening businesses across the value chain.

Fisheries Consultant with the Norwegian Seafood Council, Abbey Cheke, disclosed that the Otto Ido market alone supports over 40,000 jobs directly and indirectly.

“The stockfish business is not just about food. It is a major economic ecosystem that supports thousands of Nigerian families through importation, distribution, transportation and retail activities,” she said.

Cheke revealed that efforts are ongoing to secure zero percent import duty on stockfish products, a move stakeholders believe could significantly lower prices and stimulate demand.

According to her, the proposal has already passed through relevant committees and is awaiting final approval.

Industry stakeholders argued that reducing import duties could help preserve jobs, improve access to affordable protein and protect businesses struggling under the weight of rising costs.

Norway’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Svein Baera, attributed part of the challenge to declining fish populations in northern seas, warning that sustainability concerns are forcing authorities to adopt stricter fishing controls.

“The amount of fish available in the sea is declining. We have a responsibility to protect fish stocks to ensure future supply,” Baera said.

Also speaking, Regional Director for Africa and the Middle East at the Norwegian Seafood Council, Johnny Haaberg, explained that reduced fishing quotas introduced to safeguard fish populations have contributed to lower global supply and higher prices.

“There are fewer fish in the sea, which means lower quotas. When supply falls and demand remains strong, prices inevitably rise,” he said.

Haaberg disclosed that Norway is investing in cod aquaculture as part of efforts to increase production and improve long-term supply stability.

For many traders at the Otto Ido market, however, the immediate concern is dwindling patronage.

Veteran stockfish dealer, John Ndukwe, who has spent over 30 years in the business, lamented that many customers can no longer afford stockfish due to rising prices.

“What used to be a common item in many Nigerian homes is gradually becoming a luxury. Customers are buying less because the prices are too high,” he said.

Experts said the situation highlighted the growing connection between climate change, global food systems and local livelihoods, warning that without strategic interventions, thousands of jobs within Nigeria’s stockfish value chain could face increasing uncertainty.

Stakeholders are now urging both Nigerian and Norwegian authorities to deepen collaboration on trade policies, sustainable fisheries management and import duty reforms to safeguard jobs, ensure food security and preserve a trade relationship that has lasted for more than a century.