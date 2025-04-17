As political permutations gather momentum ahead of the 2028 Imo governorship election, the Secretary of the Orlu Elders Council, Professor Protus Uzoma, has issued a stern warning to political leaders from Owerri zone, urging them to engage Okigwe zone in sincere negotiations over the state’s political future or risk severe political consequences.

Uzoma, in a strongly worded statement, said it would be a costly mistake for Owerri zone to dismiss the legitimate concerns and demands of Okigwe zone for a fair shot at the governorship seat, especially in light of long-standing grievances over underdevelopment and marginalisation.

He emphasized that ignoring Okigwe’s aspirations would plunge the state into needless tension and political instability, urging stakeholders to embrace honest dialogue and equitable power-sharing arrangements to sustain unity and peace in Imo State.

His statement reads in full:

“I have listened with keen interest and deep understanding to the conversations arising out of the weighty pronouncement made by Chief Tony Chukwu that Owerri zone should concede the Capital City to Okigwe zone if they won’t allow an indigene of Okigwe zone to succeed Governor Hope Uzodimma in 2028.

“His immutable arguement which is the equivalent of a political missile strike serves as a catalyst for balanced zonal development and inclusive governance.

“Chief Tony Chukwu has raised a storm which is raging across the state. According to Joseph Joubert, “the aim of arguement, or of a discussion should not be victory but progress” Effective political discourse relies on respectful dialogue, critical thinking and respect to opposing viewpoints. However, in many cases especially on social media, conversations can devolve into polarisation, misinformation and personal attacks undermining constructive debate. There is therefore a need to foster mutual understanding to engender civility and better democratic participation.

“Truth burns like fire. Chief Chukwu’s contention is that more than 80% of developmental projects in Imo since 1999 are concentrated in Owerri zone by the virtue of its advantage as the host of the capital city. This isn’t hate but reality baptised in cold logic. Unapologetic truth isn’t for the weak. It is for the strong. His comment is an awakening and this topic is now an ark in the flood of political discussions.

“Truth is not comfortable, it is confrontational. We can’t all suffer selective perception which is an instinctive cognitive bias that predisposes us to align with pre-existing prejudices. Our politics must be tailored to dismantle the architecture of concentrating developmental efforts mostly in Owerri zone so as to avoid future agitations. We must resolve this challenge not erase it by gaslighting those with courage to speak up.

“Isn’t it worrying to us as a people that Okigwe zone looks like an abandoned space? Everything has been done mostly for the benefit of Owerri zone since 1999. Truthfully, our governors have maintained a tradition of unequal distribution of resources, infrastructure and opportunities. Our political leaders should urgently address the needs of the under represented and simulate growth in neglected zones of the state.

“It is only Governor Hope Uzodimma that has made deliberate efforts to develop the three zones with road infrastructure in order to resolve zonal disparities and ensure that all parts of the state feel valued and heard in the political process. Okigwe zone evidently lags behind in all human development metrics in the state. This is why Imo people are happy with Governor Uzodimma that he consented to and adopted the Charter of Equity against the virile opposition of some of our kinsmen in order to give Owerri and Okigwe zones due sense of shared ownership in the Imo Project.

“I have followed Chief Tony Chukwu’s politics since 2006. The nuclear core truth is that he understands the business of politics like a sniper. He carefully studies it, dominates, outwork and out thinks his opponents like a martial arts specialist. He acts as if the unseen is more real than the seen especially during lenten season.

“I remember clearly in 2006 when in the heat of political permutations he pronounced with the certainty and exactitude of an ancient prophet that Okigwe zone would produce the Governor in 2007. PDP toyed with Chief Tony Ezenna, Engr. Ugwu and Senator Araraume while APGA presented the gumptious Chief Martin Agbaso from Owerri zone. In the end, Dr Ohakim from Okigwe zone won the election on the platform of PPA. Again, during the Holy Week of the lenten season of 2018, he admonished then Governor Rochas Okorocha to abandon the fantasy of getting Chief Uche Nwosu to succeed him.

“He privately and publicly denounced that scheme predicting its catastrophic failure. It came to pass. As the lenten season of 2022 progressed into its Holy Week, Chief Tony Chukwu issued a public statement apologising to the people of Otanzu Otanchara axis for not having been able to produce a senator predicting that 2023 would favour them even against the interest of his own people of Okigwe South.

“Today, Senator Patrick Ndubueze is the Senator representing Okigwe zone in the senate. These accurate and precise predictions could be attributed to cold political calculation, coincidence or just luck but such a man should never be ignored especially when he is crying for justice on behalf of his people. It is another Holy Week and he has made a demand on Owerri Zone.

“He wears the face of a lamb but speaks with the tongue of a dragon. He is a messenger not a messiah. He is in the midst of a troop who have stopped thinking like victims. They have stopped crying for help. With an unbreakable mindset, they will not bow to oppression anymore. They want power. Their political tour de force is filled with weapons, blueprints and war manuals. They are inspired by the challenges of having been left behind. There is a huge awakening and there lies their hope and fulfilment of potential.

“They are laying claim to the Governorship in 2028 not with permission but with purpose. They have cast more than an accusation of neglect, they have thrown down a political gauntlet not only at the feet of Owerri zone but before the conscience of the entire state.

“They are asking for restoration. It is not about hate or division but about restoration. Okigwe zone only wants to be better not bitter. Their arguement is that in the evaluation of the Charter of Equity, developments consequent upon the location of the Capital City should form part of the consideration of which zone produces a successor to Governor Hope Uzodimma. Unfortunately, this arguement cannot be easily dismissed with a wave of hand.

“I strongly advise the people of Owerri zone to boldly confront the brutality of the truth of underdevelopment of Okigwe zone and negotiate with their leaders within a predictable parameter. Ignoring the concerns of Okigwe zone would lead Owerri people into a nuclear meltdown of regret.

“Owerri zone should build bridges, build friendships and attract support from a place of advantage not sense of entitlement. They should sit down with trusted leaders of Okigwe zone and collectively tell each other the truth and agree on the way forward. That’s the only viable option.

“I will also want to place it on record that Isu Nation comprising Nkwerre, Nwangele, Isu, Njaba and most parts of Orlu LGA is suffering the same abject abandonment like Okigwe zone. While Owerri and Okigwe people are engaging, the collective interest of Isu Nation should also be discussed and protected.”