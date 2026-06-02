Orlu Obidient Movement warns against alleged tampering of NDC Primary results

The Orlu Zonal chapter of the Obidient Movement has expressed concern over alleged attempts to manipulate the outcome of the recently concluded primary elections of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Orlu Senatorial Zone of Imo State.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the group warned against any interference with the results of the primaries held across the twelve local government areas of the zone on May 28, 2026, describing such actions as a threat to democratic principles and internal party democracy.

Speaking on behalf of the movement, the Orlu Zonal Coordinator, Comrade OCA Emejuru, said reports suggesting that certain individuals were seeking to influence the outcome of the primaries had generated anxiety among party members and aspirants.

According to him, several contestants in the exercise had raised concerns over what they perceived as efforts by powerful interests to hijack the party structure and distort the will of members as expressed during the primaries.

Emejuru stated that the Obidient Movement, which draws inspiration from the ideals of Peter Obi, remains committed to promoting transparency, fairness and accountability in political processes.

He argued that allowing the outcome of the primaries to be altered would not only undermine the credibility of the NDC but also portray the party as no different from political organizations often criticized for lacking internal democracy.

The movement called on the national leadership of the NDC to ensure that the results of the primaries are respected and that party tickets are awarded strictly to aspirants who emerged through a transparent and credible process.

It specifically urged members of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), expected to meet soon, to uphold the integrity of the exercise and resist any attempt to overturn the choices made by party faithful.

The group further advised party leaders to prioritize candidates with proven competence, ideological commitment and grassroots support, maintaining that such qualities would enhance the party’s electoral prospects and strengthen confidence among supporters.

Reaffirming its commitment to democratic values, the Obidient Movement pledged to continue advocating transparency, fairness and accountability within the NDC and other political processes.