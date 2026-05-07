2027: Why I resigned from PDP – Ajadi

By Seyi Babalola

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has revealed why he resigned from the party, citing the lingering crisis at the national level and the need to pursue his political ambition on another platform.

Ajadi announced his resignation in a letter dated May 6, 2026, addressed to the Oyo State Chairman of the PDP through the Ward 8 Chairman in Osengere, Egbeda Local Government Area of the state.

In the letter, Ajadi said his decision followed extensive consultations and careful reflection on his political future, stressing that the unresolved internal disputes within the PDP could create legal complications for his gubernatorial ambition.

“I am writing to officially notify you of my decision to resign from the membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), effective immediately,” he stated.

According to him, the decision was not borne out of personal grievances but out of concern over the uncertainty surrounding the party’s internal affairs.

“This decision comes after extensive consultations and careful reflection on my political direction, particularly in relation to the broader state and national vision of unity, progress, and sustainable leadership that I remain deeply committed to pursuing,” Ajadi said.

The politician, known for his grassroots mobilisation and youth-focused initiatives across Oyo State, noted that politics remained a platform for service and nation-building rather than personal rivalry.

“Politics, for me, has always been a calling to serve humanity, not a contest of egos,” he said.

Ajadi also expressed appreciation to the national, state and ward leadership of the PDP for the support he received during his stay in the party.

“I wish to express my profound appreciation to the national leadership of the PDP for the opportunity to pursue my political ambition under the party’s banner, as well as acknowledge the unwavering support, guidance and cooperation I received from the state leadership and the ward chapter throughout my political journey within the party,” he added.

Although he did not reveal his next political destination, sources close to the former PDP stalwart said consultations were ongoing with stakeholders across different political platforms ahead of future elections.

Political observers believe Ajadi’s exit could reshape political alignments in Oyo State, especially considering his influence among youths and grassroots supporters.

Despite leaving the party, Ajadi maintained a conciliatory tone, praising PDP members for their resilience and patriotism while wishing the party success in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

“I salute the courage, resilience, and patriotism of all PDP members and pray that the party continues to play its vital role in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and fostering good governance,” he said.

He added that he was leaving the PDP without bitterness or regret.

“As I take a new path in my political journey, I do so with no bitterness or regret, but with sincere gratitude to every member of the PDP family who contributed to making my experience both fulfilling and memorable,” Ajadi stated.