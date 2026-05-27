2027: Why I can’t endorse Peter Obi – Moghalu

27 May 2026 7:54 pm WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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Kingsley-Chiedu-Moghalu

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu has offered an explanation for not publicly endorsing Peter Obi’s presidential bid.

Moghalu gave the explanation on X on Wednesday while responding to an Obi supporter who asked why he did not publicly endorse the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential aspirant like renowned political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi.

Responding, the 2019 presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) explained that having resigned from partisan politics in 2022, he could not go about endorsing political candidates.

He also disclosed that his recent meeting with Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, was about governance and not connected with partisan politics.

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Moghalu said, “As you might know, I resigned COMPLETELY from partisan politics in Nigeria in November 2022. This was publicly announced.

“Consequently, I have been and remain engaged in professional activities that bar me from partisan political endorsements or involvement. I hope this helps. It is a matter of professional livelihood. Simple. I have always had a “second address”.

“As a citizen I have the right to vote for a candidate of my choice in an election.

“My meeting with @PNMbah was focused on governance, not on partisan politics.”

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