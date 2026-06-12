2027: Why Aisha Yesufu missed out on election ticket — Dickson

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Bayelsa State governor and National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader, Seriake Dickson, has revealed why activist Aisha Yesufu did not secure the party’s ticket ahead of the 2027 elections, saying she rejected an offer to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Dickson made the disclosure while responding to claims surrounding the party’s candidate selection process, insisting that both he and the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had made efforts to support Yesufu’s political ambition.

According to him, the activist was offered the opportunity to contest for a House of Representatives seat but declined because she preferred a Senate ticket.

“Peter Obi and I offered Aisha Yesufu a House of Reps ticket. She was feeling too big and turned it down, insisting on the Senate,” Dickson said.

The former governor maintained that the party did not sideline Yesufu, arguing that she was given an opportunity to run for elective office but chose not to accept the offer available to her.

Dickson said the NDC leadership believed a House of Representatives seat would have provided a platform for Yesufu to begin her legislative career and contribute to governance.

His remarks come amid an ongoing war of words between the activist and some leaders of the party following disagreements over the conduct of the party’s primaries and internal affairs.