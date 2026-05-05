2027: Umahi signs Tinubu’s forms

From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has signed nomination forms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for next year’s general election, describing it as a “victory form” and a defining moment in Nigeria’s ongoing development journey.

Umahi further described the President forms as a collective commitment to continuity, stability, and the consolidation of gains recorded under the current administration.

He noted that the President’s leadership has set in motion critical infrastructure reforms, particularly in road construction and rehabilitation, which remain vital to economic growth.

According to the Minister, ongoing projects across the country are part of the administration’s resolve to deliver tangible results, adding that the progress made so far provides a strong foundation for sustained national transformation.

He expressed confidence that President Tinubu is well positioned to complete ongoing initiatives and further deepen development across all sectors.

Umahi also called for continued support for the administration, stressing that consistent leadership is essential to achieving long-term national goals.