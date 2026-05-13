2027: UK has no preferred candidate in Nigeria – British envoy

The British government has said it has no preferred candidate ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections, insisting that it would remain neutral and not interfere in the country’s democratic process.

British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gill Lever, made this known during a courtesy visit to Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at the Government House in Ilorin.

Lever said the UK was only interested in supporting peaceful, inclusive and credible elections in Nigeria, stressing that Downing Street had no interest in backing any political party or candidate.

“The British government is entirely neutral. We do not favour one party or another, and we would never be in the business of telling Nigerian people how to vote,” she said.

She added: “We all want to see elections that are peaceful, inclusive and credible, with space for participation and respect for institutions.”

According to the envoy, credible elections are important not only for democracy but also for economic stability and investor confidence.

Lever also commended Governor AbdulRazaq for promoting women’s participation in governance, describing Kwara as a leading example in gender inclusion.

“Kwara, under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has become a model for gender equity and women’s participation in political leadership,” she stated.

Responding, AbdulRazaq said his administration had recorded progress in education, healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure since assuming office in 2019.

“We have made significant progress across different sectors. When we came in, salaries, pensions and school infrastructure were major challenges, but today we have improved access to education and healthcare while also improving workers’ welfare,” the governor said.

He added that the state government was considering increasing the minimum wage to ₦100,000 this year as part of efforts to improve living conditions for workers in the state.