2027: Tinubu must account for hunger, debt, electricity failure – Adebayo

By Sunday Ani

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has declared that the 2027 election would be a referendum on hardship, insecurity and economic decline that have characterised the current government led by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during an interview on national issues, Adebayo said Nigerians were facing unprecedented suffering as a result of what he described as poor governance, rising inflation and failed economic policies.

According to him, the administration would have to defend its performance before Nigerians rather than rely on political strength or alliances.

“You cannot defeat President Tinubu by mere rousing anger. You have to raise issues because he is in charge of government today and, on objective analysis, he is not delivering,” he said.

The SDP standard-bearer argued that soaring living costs had left millions of citizens struggling to survive despite working hard.

“A Nigerian who owns a Toyota Corolla did not bargain for spending N60,000 to fill the tank when his salary is less than N200,000,” he stated.

He said worsening inflation, insecurity and unemployment had eroded public confidence in the government, stressing that ordinary Nigerians now bear the burden of economic policies that had failed to improve productivity.

Adebayo also attacked the administration’s handling of electricity supply, saying the country’s power crisis remained unresolved despite campaign promises made during the 2023 election.

“President Tinubu himself cannot give himself electricity. He has to go off-grid in the State House because the national grid failed him,” he said.

He maintained that the president would eventually have to explain his stewardship to Nigerians, including rising debt levels, economic management and appointments made since he assumed office.

“He has to account for how much debt he has accumulated on behalf of the present and unborn generations. Presidency is a job, and every person with a job must render account to those who employed him,” Adebayo added.

On corruption and allegations of selective justice, he insisted that criminal investigations and prosecutions should be free from political interference.

“It is not an APC government or SDP government that should take people to jail. Law enforcement investigates, the judiciary adjudicates and sanctions are applied without political coloration,” he said.

He, however, warned against situations where politicians facing prosecution allegedly seek refuge in the ruling party to escape accountability.

“We don’t want a situation where people facing trial are told that if they switch to the ruling party, they can obtain forgiveness or amnesty,” he added.

Commenting on speculation surrounding former President Goodluck Jonathan and the 2027 presidential race, Adebayo said Jonathan had the constitutional right to contest if he chose to do so.

“If he wants to run, he should come out openly and address Nigerians. The presidency of Nigeria is not an office people are dragged into by speculation,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the SDP would defeat the ruling party in 2027, insisting that Nigerians were already demanding a credible alternative focused on governance and welfare.

“We are going to present Nigerians with a clear alternative that puts the welfare of the people first,” he said.