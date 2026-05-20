2027: Tinubu doesn’t trust me because I’m Igbo — Cubana Chief Priest

By Seyi Babalola

Nigerian entrepreneur and socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu does not trust him as an Igbo.

Cubana Chief Priest stated that one of the reasons he does not expect the President to welcome him with open arms is that he worked Mr Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential race.

This comes after the socialite picked the All Progressive Congress (APC) House of Representatives nomination form to contest for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency in Imo State.

He lost his bid to secure the APC ticket, but later told his followers that he never contested in the first place.

The nightlife promoter, who serves as the Imo State Coordinator of the City Boys Movement, threw his weight behind Tinubu, saying he does not want to lose for a second time with Peter Obi.

He feels Peter Obi has little chance of winning the 2027 presidential race.

Social media users reacted quickly to Cubana Chief Priest’s defeat, insulting him and implying that he underestimated the ferocity of Nigerian politics.

Following the outcome, the President’s son, Seyi Tinubu, wrote him a message of support in an Instagram post, which was later reposted by Cubana Chief Priest.

Seyi advised him not to be discouraged by the outcome, noting that setbacks can lead to future success.

But speaking in a chat with Peller on Tuesday evening, Cubana Chief Priest said, “Let me tell you, as I am now, Tinubu doesn’t really trust me as an Igbo man. He looks at me with one eye. He is still like ‘this one that has worked for Peter Obi before”.

He went on to say that he worked for Peter Obi in 2023 but had to leave the former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate because he believes Obi cannot defeat Tinubu.