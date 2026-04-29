2027: Tinubu backs Obafemi Hamzat for Lagos governor

By Lawrence Agbo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has thrown his weight behind Obafemi Hamzat as the preferred governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos ahead of the 2027 election.

Tinubu gave the endorsement on Wednesday during a meeting with members of the Governance Advisory Council, the highest decision-making body of the Lagos APC, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The delegation was led by GAC leader Prince Tajudeen Olusi and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The president’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, announced the endorsement in a post on X, confirming that Tinubu had formally backed Hamzat as the party’s consensus choice for the Lagos governorship race.

According to Onanuga, the meeting marked the president’s official approval of Hamzat’s candidacy following the earlier endorsement by party leaders in the state.

Sanwo-Olu welcomed the development, describing Hamzat as a reliable partner who had worked closely with him in the administration of Lagos State.

He said Tinubu’s decision was a clear signal of confidence in Hamzat’s leadership capacity and his ability to continue the state’s development agenda.

“President Tinubu’s endorsement is a bold statement of trust, confidence, and assurance by our leader that he is truly the best man for the job,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He added that the ongoing vision for a greater Lagos would remain on course under Hamzat’s leadership, stressing that the deputy governor had the experience and competence required for the task ahead.

The endorsement comes shortly after the Governance Advisory Council also adopted Hamzat as the APC’s consensus governorship candidate, further strengthening his position in the build-up to the 2027 election.