2027: Those projecting Jonathan should be arrested over political crisis – Wike

02 June 2026 6:35 am WAT

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FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has directed security agencies to arrest individuals he accused of deliberately stoking political tension by projecting former President Goodluck Jonathan for a possible return to power in 2027.

Wike warned that such actions could trigger political instability, insisting that Jonathan has not publicly declared any intention to contest the presidency.

He said it was wrong for anyone to present the former president as a candidate when he has not formally indicated interest in the race.

“In Nigerian politics, a candidate is not known by mere body language. A candidate is someone who has contested an election, won, and had results declared with a certificate of return issued,” Wike said.

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He stressed that his administration would not tolerate any activity capable of breaching peace in the Federal Capital Territory.

“I will not allow any breach of peace in the FCT,” he added.

The directive comes amid growing political speculation and realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, with various figures being linked to potential presidential ambitions despite not officially entering the race.

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