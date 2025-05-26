From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Convener, the National Opposition Movement Coalition (NOMC), codenamed, “The Alternative”, Segun Sowunmi, has said those who boast of winning the 2027 presidential elections without research would be shocked.

Sowunmi said traversing the northern region made him wonder why people will sit in their comfort zones and make boastful statements of returning to power.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun in Port Harcourt on Monday, the NOMC convener doubted the acceptability of President Bola Tinubu in the North, saying a lot of surprises awaits the ruling party.

He said: “I checked the acceptability of President Bola Tinubu in the region, those who boast without research will be shocked.

“You cannot win by assuming numbers will just be added up. Oh Lord, don’t let Nigeria regress”, Sowunmi pleaded.

Regarding the choice of candidates that would lead the country in the coming elections, Sowunmi appealed to party stakeholders to come up with a consensus candidate devoid of sentiments.

He continued: “That is what “The Alternative” is here to do. We will use the platform to promote a candidate of the people’s choice.”

Recall that “The Alternative” under the aegis of the National Opposition Movement Coalition (NOMC), was launched in Abuja, November 26, 2024, with a mandate to rescue the country’s democracy.

The convener, Sowunmi, had hinted that the coalition would not evolve into a political party, but would serve as a civic platform.

He said having toured the South-East, South-South, North-Central region, North-East, and some parts of North-West, last year and earlier this year, “The Alternative” has continued its Town Hall Meeting with the recent one in Katsina, the northwestern region.

According to him, building organic followers takes time and effort, as he appreciated the crowd that has embraced the movement.

According to him: “There is science to this craft. We have crossed the bridge.

“The Alternative is about us all. We cannot continue to complain, but rather use the platform to project a leader who we all have agreed to lead us in future elections”, he said.

On the issue of insecurity, the NOMC convener besieged the North not to relent in praying to Allah to prevail over the wickedness of those perpetuating evil and to beg Allah to end the killings.