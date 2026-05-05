2027: There were indications Obi would not get ADC ticket – Umeh

Senator Victor Umeh has said there were clear indications that Peter Obi would not emerge as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), long before his eventual exit from the party.

Obi, who joined the ADC in December 2025, resigned at the weekend and moved to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) alongside former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Speaking on Prime Time on Arise TV, Umeh said the internal situation within the ADC already showed that the chances were not in Obi’s favour, even without any formal declaration.

“The signs were there. I was also in the party. You don’t need to tell somebody who is wise enough to know when the odds are piling against him,” he said.

Umeh explained that the coalition that formed the ADC lacked structure from the start, describing it as a gathering of politicians from different backgrounds without a clear leadership direction. According to him, the presence of many prominent figures made it difficult to identify a central authority or hold anyone accountable.

He said there was an expectation that the coalition would gradually organise itself and produce a strong candidate, but that process never fully materialised.

“It was an amalgamation of all comers. People came from all backgrounds. You cannot identify ADC with any exceptional leadership skill of anybody. Everybody came to the same place, and you cannot hold anybody really accountable,” he said.

Umeh also dismissed suggestions that Obi left the party in search of an easier path to the presidential ticket. He described the former Anambra State governor as someone who avoids money-driven politics and maintains a disciplined approach.

“Peter Obi will tell you he will never take part in transactional politics. That is a mark of integrity. He is known for fiscal discipline. If he sees a system going in the wrong direction where everything is monetised, he can step aside,” he added.

Umeh has also moved to the NDC, joining Obi and other political figures in what appears to be another round of realignment ahead of future elections.