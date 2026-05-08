2027: Team Makinde will sweep Governor, Senate, Reps, Assembly seats – Ajadi

By Seyi Babalola

Prominent politician, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has declared that Governor Seyi Makinde and his political structure, popularly known as “Team Seyi Makinde,” will secure a sweeping victory across all elective positions in Oyo State in the 2027 general elections.

Ajadi asserted on Thursday, May 7, during an interaction with journalists, expressing strong confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would dominate the governorship, National Assembly, and State Assembly polls.

“We will take all political positions in Oyo State without leaving any behind in 2027,” Ajadi stated emphatically.

He revealed that PDP leaders in the state have already intensified strategic consultations aimed at consolidating unity and strengthening the party’s dominance ahead of the elections.

According to him, key stakeholders, including Governor Makinde and the state party leadership, recently held a closed-door meeting to fine-tune the party’s direction.

Ajadi disclosed that during the meeting, party leaders unanimously urged him to contest for the Oyo Central Senatorial seat instead of pursuing his gubernatorial ambition.

He explained that the leaders considered his experience, grassroots appeal, and political exposure as critical assets that would strengthen representation for Oyo Central at the National Assembly.

“They told me the Senate offers a strategic platform where I can contribute meaningfully to the development of Oyo State and Nigeria through effective lawmaking and quality representation,” he said.

Ajadi added that the leaders believe his passion for youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, education, industrial growth, and infrastructural development would resonate more strongly at the federal level.

“They emphasised that Oyo State needs vibrant and experienced voices in the National Assembly who can attract federal presence and influence policies that directly benefit the people,” he noted.

He stressed that party leaders prioritised unity and collective sacrifice as key strategies for winning the 2027 elections.

“Politics demands service, loyalty, and strategic planning. The leaders made it clear that the party’s interest and the development of Oyo State must come first,” Ajadi said.

However, in a surprising twist, Ajadi announced that he has officially resigned from the PDP and will pursue his senatorial ambition under a different political platform.

“I have moved on politically, and consultations are ongoing with leaders and supporters. At the appropriate time, Nigerians and the good people of Oyo State will know the platform I will use to actualise my ambition,” he stated.

Despite his exit, Ajadi maintained that his political drive remains rooted in service, youth development, economic empowerment, and impactful representation.

Sources within the PDP revealed that the earlier consensus arrangement aimed to minimise internal conflicts, promote unity among aspirants, and position the party strongly across the three senatorial districts.

According to party insiders, the proposed consensus candidates included Ajadi for Oyo Central, Adedeji Stanley Olajide for Oyo South, and Shina Abiola Peller for Oyo North, while former Commissioner for Finance, Bimbo Adekanmbi, is being considered for the governorship ticket.

Ajadi praised Governor Makinde’s administration, stating that its achievements have laid a solid foundation for continued political success in the state.

“Governor Seyi Makinde has transformed the political and developmental landscape of Oyo State. The people can see tangible progress in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic reforms. Good governance always speaks for itself,” he said.

He assured his supporters that his ambition goes beyond politics and focuses on sustainable development.

“Our goal is not just to win elections but to sustain growth, empower young people, support businesses, and ensure quality governance reaches every part of Oyo State,” Ajadi added.

Political observers say Ajadi’s growing grassroots influence and strong connection with young people continue to boost his relevance in Oyo State politics.

With consultations ongoing and alliances shifting, the race toward 2027 is already gaining momentum, setting the stage for intense political realignments in the state.