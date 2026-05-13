2027: Southern Kaduna women back female aspirants, demand 30% elective positions

From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Southern Kaduna Trailblazing Women Association (SOKATWA) has declared total support for all female aspirants seeking elective positions ahead of the 2027 general elections, regardless of political party affiliation.

The association said the move became necessary due to the persistent marginalisation and underrepresentation of women in Nigeria’s political space, particularly in Northern Nigeria.

Speaking during the association’s quarterly strategic meeting, the President of SOKATWA, Belinda Augustine Istifanus, said society must move beyond rhetoric and deliberately create political opportunities for competent women to contribute to governance and national development.

To her, women have consistently demonstrated leadership capacity in areas such as peace-building, conflict resolution, humanitarian service, and community development, yet continue to face cultural, financial, and institutional barriers in politics.

“We strongly believe that women are not only builders of homes but also builders of societies and custodians of our collective future.

“Our inclusion in governance will undoubtedly bring compassion, accountability, inclusiveness, stability, and developmental progress to our communities,” she stated.

Mrs. Istifanus called on political parties, traditional rulers, religious leaders, stakeholders, and democratic institutions to create enabling environments that would encourage female participation in politics.

She further urged political parties, especially in Southern Kaduna, to reserve and cede at least 30 percent of elective positions and party opportunities to women in line with affirmative action principles and global democratic best practices.

The SOKATWA president also assured female aspirants of the association’s unwavering support throughout the electoral process.

“As an organization, we are fully committed to mobilizing, sensitizing, and encouraging women and youths across communities to support credible female candidates irrespective of political party differences.

“This movement is beyond politics; it is about justice, inclusion, fairness, and building a better society for future generations,” she added.

She also encouraged women across all local government areas to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs, describing the PVC as a critical tool for driving positive change in society.

The association recognized several women who have indicated interest in contesting various elective positions ahead of the 2027 elections.

Among them are Munira Suleiman Tanimu, Mercy Aaron Kolo, Fauziyya Isa Hassan, Grace Ndi Bamaiyi, Patience Luka, Joyce Viyanto Antoza II Ibrahim, Maryam Baba, Amanda Tanko Usman, Blessing David, Nita Byack George, Hawwa A. Gambo, and Tabitha Timothy.

The association called on political actors, civil society organizations, youths, women groups, and members of the public to support the emergence of a more inclusive and equitable political system.