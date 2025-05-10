From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The founding National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, has berated the Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, for assuring President Bola Tinubu of his adoption as APGA’s presidential candidate in 2027.

Soludo had given the assurance to the President on Thursday when Tinubu visited the state.

But, Okorie, who expressed disappointment with the governor’s action, regretted that the selfish acts of APGA governor’s had ridiculed and ruined the party.

He said: “I wish to state without equivocation that all well-meaning Nigerians, especially the people of Anambra State and Ndigbo in general, welcomed wholeheartedly and with great joy the state visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Anambra State on Thursday.

“Prof. Soludo, as the governor of Anambra State, was at liberty to vaunt his accomplishments at such auspicious occasion.

“However, he overreached himself when he assured the President that APGA would adopt him for the 2027 presidential election. He even claimed that APGA had a policy of such adoption since 2011 when Governor Peter Obi publicly adopted President Goodluck Jonathan for the presidential election of that year.

“APGA has suffered several misrepresentations by self-serving and selfish governors, who unscrupulously demonstrated unconscionable ingratitude to the party that provided them the platform to realize their life ambition of becoming governor of their states.”

Okorie noted that Chief Rochas Okorocha did the same thing when he claimed that APGA joined the APC merger in 2013 when only himself and his followers joined the newly registered APC.

The APGA founder insisted that: “Prof. Soludo lacks the capacity to make such monumental commitment on behalf of APGA.