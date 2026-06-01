From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

Former Senator representing Adamawa North in the 9th National Assembly, Elisha Abbo, has emerged as the Labour Party’s (LP) governorship candidate for Adamawa State in the 2027 general election.

Abbo secured the party’s ticket after being screened and cleared by the national leadership of the party on Saturday. Following the screening process, party officials endorsed him as the consensus candidate for the governorship race.

Speaking after his emergence, the former senator pledged to provide purposeful leadership and pursue policies aimed at economic growth, youth empowerment and infrastructural development across the state.

He said he would, if elected, focus on inclusive governance, job creation, quality education, improved healthcare services and enhanced security, stressing that the welfare of the people would remain at the centre of his government policies.

His emergence came amid ongoing political realignments in the state and across the country as parties position themselves for the 2027 elections and seek to attract prominent political figures capable of boosting their electoral prospects.