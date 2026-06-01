2027 presidency: ADC won’t get up to 10% in Rivers – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will struggle to make electoral impact in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Wike said the opposition platform would not secure up to 10 per cent of the votes in the state, insisting that the political structure backing President Bola Tinubu remained firmly in control of Rivers politics.

Speaking during a luncheon for candidates of the Rainbow Coalition in Port Harcourt on Saturday, the former Rivers State governor said the coalition had already resolved to support Tinubu’s re-election bid, although no governorship candidate had yet been adopted for the state.

“In the Rainbow Coalition, we have not chosen who will be governor of Rivers State. We have party candidates who have emerged under the coalition, but the only decision we have taken is that we are going to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Wike said.

The Rainbow Coalition comprises members drawn from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, All Progressives Congress, APC, Labour Party, LP, and Action Alliance, AA.

Addressing growing speculation over possible endorsements ahead of the governorship race, Wike dismissed suggestions that any aspirant, including Kingsley Chinda, had secured the coalition’s backing.

“Let me correct one impression. We have not chosen who will be the governor in Rivers State,” he stated, adding that all aspirants would pass through an agreed internal process.

The FCT minister used the gathering to invite politicians across party lines to align with the coalition, which he described as the dominant political force in Rivers State.

“If you want to be important in the politics of Rivers State, come and join the Rainbow Coalition. If you want to be governor, senator, House of Representatives member, House of Assembly member or local government chairman, you must come. If you don’t come, you cannot get it,” he said.

Turning to the 2027 presidential contest, Wike argued that the ADC and the National Democratic Congress, NDC, lacked practical election experience and were disconnected from grassroots political realities.

“ADC and NDC have not run elections before. They do not understand elections. They only understand defections. This is the time they will see practical politics,” he said.

He also referenced the 2023 presidential election results in Rivers State, maintaining that Atiku failed to record significant support in the state and warning that the opposition should not expect a better outcome in 2027.

“Atiku Abubakar did not get up to 10 per cent in Rivers State in 2023. It will be very disappointing if he gets 11 per cent in the next election. We will make sure the ADC does not get 10 per cent here,” Wike declared.

The minister further praised the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule for what he described as its defence of democratic institutions during the state’s prolonged political tensions.

“The history of Rivers State cannot be complete without you and your colleagues. You stood by the truth and defended democracy,” he said.

Wike’s comments come amid intensifying political calculations and coalition-building efforts as parties begin positioning for the 2027 general election.