Celebrated author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has said that Labour Party’s Peter Obi does not need to be Nigeria’s president, adding that he wants to because he cares about the nation.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Amazing Africans programme on Monday, Adichie stated that Obi has remained consistent and humble despite criticisms and the outcome of the 2023 elections.

“He doesn’t need to be president. He wants to be because he cares about Nigeria, but he doesn’t need to be. And that is a very important distinction.

“There are people who are desperate to become president, not because they have any good intentions for the country, but because of their own personal egos.

“He is one of the simplest men I have ever known. He is genuine and consistent. The person I knew 15 years ago is still the same in terms of his values.

“Peter Obi is not a person who expects you to thank him for doing his job as a leader, because to him, it’s his job. These are the reasons I support him.

“There’s a sense, I think, in Peter Obi that he’s accountable to the people. He doesn’t think that somehow, he will lord it over people,” she said.