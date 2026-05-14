2027: PDP screens presidential, governorship aspirants in Abuja

By Lawrence Agbo

Peoples Democratic Party has begun the screening of its presidential and governorship aspirants ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the exercise taking place at the party’s National Secretariat Annex, Legacy House, Maitama, in Abuja.

The development was announced in a statement issued on Thursday by the party’s National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, on behalf of the National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed.

According to the statement, governorship aspirants are scheduled to undergo screening by noon, while presidential hopefuls will appear before their panel from 2 p.m. at the same venue.

The screening exercise is being conducted under the leadership of the Abdulraman Mohammed-led National Working Committee of the party as preparations intensify for the next general elections.

Former Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, is heading the presidential aspirants’ screening committee, while Hassan Sokodobo will serve as secretary.

Other members of the panel include Alhaji Abba Isawa, Senator George Sekibo, Sodipo Semiu, Mrs Chinelo Chidebelu, Nasiru Mohammed, Senator Zainab Kure and Lindsey Sora.

For the governorship screening committee, former Kaduna State governor Ahmed Makarfi was named chairman, while George Ariolu will act as secretary.

Other members include Dr Ibrahim Umar, Prof. Aisha Madawaki, Tajudeen Yusuf, Dr Abdulganiyu Oloyin, Babangida Modibbo, Alhaji Buba Biri, Olaniyi Ogungbuji, Mike Ahumibe, Gabriel Igboko, Pastor Tony Effiong and Mrs Precious Ojelabi.

Meanwhile, the Tanimu Turaki-led Interim National Working Committee of the PDP had earlier extended the deadline for the purchase of nomination and expression of interest forms for all elective offices.

In a public notice jointly signed by National Publicity Secretary Ini Ememobong and National Organising Secretary Theophilus Shan, the party said aspirants now have until May 15 to obtain the forms.

The final date for submission of completed forms was also shifted to May 18, while the official screening of aspirants was fixed for May 19.

According to the interim NWC, the extension followed appeals from party stakeholders and aspirants across the country who requested more time to complete the process.

The party also clarified that aspirants for National and State Assembly positions would be screened in their respective states, while governorship and presidential aspirants would continue to be screened in Abuja.

It added that every other part of the previously released timetable remains unchanged.