2027: Onitsha residents back Obi

12 May 2026 3:38 am WAT

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Enugu State

By Sunday Ani

Residents of Onitsha community in Anambra State have expressed support for the presidential aspiration of Mr. Peter Obi in the 2027 general elections.

The residents, comprising mothers, fathers, and youths, from Onitsha North and Onitsha South local government areas, recently, demonstrated solidarity with Obi and endorsed his presidential ambition.

They said Obi, who spearheaded numerous developmental projects in Onitsha during his tenure as governor and catalysed the transformation of Anambra State, represents the most promising prospect for Nigeria’s future, if elected as president.

On Saturday, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), which Obi recently defected to, zoned its presidential ticket for the 2027 election to Southern Nigeria, putting the presidential flag-bearer for the Labour Party (LP) in 2023 in prime position to get the ticket.

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Announcing the decision to zone the presidential ticket to the South, NDC, in a post on its official X handle, stated: “NDC Presidential ticket is zoned to the South.”

They urged all citizens to align with the NDC, in order to salvage and reposition the nation, while also appealing to the party’s leadership to refrain from handpicking a candidate for the House of Representatives.

The community also took the opportunity to advise the incumbent representative of the Onitsha Federal Constituency, Idu Emeka, to step aside for a fresh person.

They noted that the legislative service demands sustained physical and mental stamina, adding that in matters of public duty, health is paramount, hence the need for a younger candidate to contest for the position.

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