By Chinelo Obogo

A chieftain the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has expressed hope that the party would adopt his $4 trillion economic plan as a central part of its manifesto.

In a statement, the presidential hopeful said that his proposal could help position the opposition party as a serious contender for power in 2027, offering voters a clear alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) track record.

Olawepo-Hashim, a former presidential candidate now aligned with the PDP, has reintroduced his $4 trillion economic blueprint which was first introduced in 2018.The proposal seeks to expand the country’s GDP to $4 trillion within 10 years through aggressive diversification, industrial growth, infrastructure development, and increased private sector involvement.

He said that with rising inflation, record unemployment, and a collapsing manufacturing sector, Nigerians are increasingly demanding concrete solution and if adopted as a key part of the PDP’s manifesto, his plan would offer a “clear economic recovery roadmap.”

He believes that the plan’s structured approach backed by experienced technocrats and the PDP’s political machinery could provide the necessary framework for economic transformation.