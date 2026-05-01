2027: Oladipupo Adebutu officially joins Ogun governorship contest

By Lawrence Agbo

Ladi Adebutu has officially entered the race for the 2027 governorship election in Ogun State, declaring his intention to contest under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former PDP governorship candidate made his ambition known through a formal notice sent to the party leadership, confirming that he would once again seek the party’s ticket for the next election.

The letter, dated April 30, 2026, was addressed to the Ogun State PDP chairman through the party leadership in Odogbolu Local Government and later released to the media by his aide, Afolabi Orekoya.

In the message, Adebutu appreciated party members and leaders for standing by him over the years, saying their loyalty and support remained important as the party prepares for another major political contest.

He called for stronger unity within the PDP, stressing that only a united party could successfully challenge for power in the state.

Having represented the PDP in the 2023 governorship election, Adebutu said he was returning to the contest in 2027 with greater experience and a stronger determination to provide responsible leadership for the people of Ogun.

He stated that his decision was influenced by his belief that the state still needed a government that would focus more on the welfare of ordinary citizens and inclusive development.

The PDP chieftain also pointed to his long-standing role within the party, saying he had consistently worked to strengthen its structure and expand its influence across Ogun State.

According to him, his vision for 2027 is built around continuity, fairness in governance and policies that directly improve the lives of residents.

Adebutu said he remained committed to the principles of the PDP and would work with all groups within the party, regardless of past differences, to ensure a stronger and more united front.

He urged stakeholders to set aside internal divisions and focus on the bigger goal of returning the PDP to government in Ogun State.