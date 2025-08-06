The people of Ohafia Udemeze community in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State have declared unalloyed support for the re-election of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in 2027.

In a statement signed by Prof. Kalu Eni in Abakaliki yesterday, the community declared that the people of Ohafia Udumeze would not be part of any alleged plot against Kalu representing Abia North senatorial district, insisting that Kalu’s performance in the red chamber had qualified him for re-election.

The revered scholar said Ohafia clan remained satisfied with its current political representatives, including the office of the Deputy Governor occupied by Mr. Ikechukwu Emetu and the House of Representatives seat held by Mr. Ibe Osonwa.

He commended Kalu’s contributions to the community, both during his tenure as governor and now as senator, stressing that the people of Ohafia would not be swayed by external influences.

“Ohafia people are not betrayers; we won’t betray Senator Kalu the way others did; rather, we shall continue to love him as one of us.

“I have never met him, but his achievements speak for him; my becoming a professor today was as a result of his investment in education, which I benefited from.”

Eni criticised individuals from outside the Ohafia clan who, he claimed, had never supported the community yet now sought to use its name for political advantage.

“Some of them were in power but cannot name a single thing they did for Ohafia. We won’t allow them to hide under our LGA to instigate us against Sen. Kalu; as for Ohafia Udumeze, we are fully supporting Senator Orji Uzor Kalu,” he added.

The professor noted that discussions about political realignments in Ohafia LGA could only begin in 2031, pledging unity among the people. He aligned himself with other prominent Ohafia leaders, including Dr Ody Ajike, Mr Ifeanyi Uchendu, Mr Emeka Kalu, Chief Fred Idika, Bishop Silas Eke, Rev. Kalu Ukpai Ota, Pastor Caleb Kalu Awa, among others in rejecting any attempt to divide the community. “That era where we were used and divided is over; no more division in Ohafia. Ohafia is one, and we are with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu,” he stated.