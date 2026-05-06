2027: Obi is looking for where food is ready – Wike

By Seyi Babalola

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has lambasted Peter Obi, the former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, for defecting to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Wike spoke on Wednesday during his monthly media chat in Abuja, revisiting Obi’s political journey and accusing him of failing to build or stabilise political platforms to which he has belonged.

He said Obi’s pattern of movement reflects opportunism rather than ideology-driven leadership.

“Obi was in APGA. He couldn’t build the APGA. What is good in leadership? Leadership is for you to stand up to challenges and see how you settle those crises,” Wike said.

“He left APGA. He came to the PDP. He ran away from the PDP. ‘There was one man in the PDP who was dominating everything.”

He went to Labour. Labour had a crisis. He couldn’t also use his leadership skills, his leadership prowess, to put Labour together. He ran away again from Labour.”

Wike added that Obi’s most recent political move further reinforces his alleged inconsistency in leadership.

“He went to ADC. Now ADC has problems. He ran away from ADC again,” he said.

According to the minister, Obi’s decisions are driven by self-interest rather than party loyalty or reform-minded leadership.

“All he is looking for is where food is ready. ‘Mama put’. Who will stabilise if you cannot stabilise?” Wike said.

He also cited Obi’s reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision on the ADC leadership conflict, claiming a discrepancy between his public statements and those of his supporters.

“When the Supreme Court judgment came out on ADC, Obi said the Supreme Court has saved this country,” Wike said.

“Yesterday, one Obidient said they have looked at it, that there’s a trap there. So after you have praised the Supreme Court, you now know there’s a trap?”